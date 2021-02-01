The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $64.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.39. 251,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

