The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.