The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) PT Lowered to $4.50

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLNCF. Raymond James downgraded The Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Valens from $3.25 to $3.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of The Valens stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 619,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,116. The Valens has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

The Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

