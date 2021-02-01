Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,151,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,879,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $71.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.