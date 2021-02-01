Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,542. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

