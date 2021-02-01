Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $819,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $408,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,945,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,708 shares of company stock valued at $49,313,553. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $56.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $63.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

