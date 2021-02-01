ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,883.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $18,883.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146044 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00268542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037973 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io.

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

