Tidex Token Price Down 82.2% Over Last Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 69.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 82.2% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $725,254.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00146432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00067614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00264451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

