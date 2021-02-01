Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.29

Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 883031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$88.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,917 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

