TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in January

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,310.0 days.

TIS stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

