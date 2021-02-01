Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 16,744,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 694% from the average daily volume of 2,108,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The firm has a market cap of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.