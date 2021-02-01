TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits One Day Volume of $3.28 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and $3.28 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00866035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00050085 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.04 or 0.04399429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020059 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.