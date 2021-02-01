Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.63.

TOL stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,377.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,863,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 86.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

