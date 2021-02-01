TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMOAF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $10.31 on Monday. TomTom has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

