Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPDKY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.87 during trading hours on Monday. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.