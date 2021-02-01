Tourist Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $19,770.32 and $1.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00266444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io.

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

