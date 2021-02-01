Tourist Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Tourist Token has a market cap of $37,086.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io.

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.