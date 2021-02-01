TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. 5,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $739.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 763,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165,637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 103.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 108,661 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.8% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 285,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,820 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

