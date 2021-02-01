Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

TSCO opened at $141.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

