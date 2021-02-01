Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.46.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after buying an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,848,000. Natixis increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

