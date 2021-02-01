Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $141.74 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

