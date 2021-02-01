Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.