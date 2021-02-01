Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 538 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 645.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $14.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.62. 22,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.51. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

