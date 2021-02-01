Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after buying an additional 185,477 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,405. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,550 shares of company stock worth $29,877,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.