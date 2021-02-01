Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

IWS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.23. 2,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,863. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

