Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 108,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.