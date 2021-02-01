Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.77. 16,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,005. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

