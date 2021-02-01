TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $9.25 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

