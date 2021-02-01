Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of TCNGF opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

