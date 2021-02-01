Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Trading 9.7% Higher

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s share price traded up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 1,290,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 496,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock has a market cap of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 723,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $9,170,229.25. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Trident Acquisitions by 353.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,620,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.