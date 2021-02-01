Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,691 shares in the company, valued at $496,612.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $171,875. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

