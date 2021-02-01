TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post sales of $103.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.50 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $591.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $603.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $897.23 million, with estimates ranging from $801.39 million to $958.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,603,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. 59,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

