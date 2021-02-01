Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

