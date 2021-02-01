TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) PT Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $547.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

