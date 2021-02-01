Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TRIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Triterras alerts:

TRIT opened at $7.30 on Friday. Triterras has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,314,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.