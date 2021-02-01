Truadvice LLC Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.56 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

