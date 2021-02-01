Truadvice LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

