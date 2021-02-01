Truadvice LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685,057 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 366,705 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,528,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,018,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,858,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.