Truadvice LLC Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Leidos by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Leidos by 45.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Leidos by 82,500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

