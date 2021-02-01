Truadvice LLC Invests $285,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $170.88 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.