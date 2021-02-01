True Seigniorage Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $113,800.38 (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $113,800.38 and $3,002.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 65.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146044 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00268542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037973 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

