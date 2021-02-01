TrueFeedBack Hits One Day Volume of $453,816.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $453,816.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.00863600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049914 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.57 or 0.04442445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019969 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

