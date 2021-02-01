TrueUSD (TUSD) One Day Volume Hits $98.77 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. TrueUSD has a market cap of $402.56 million and approximately $98.77 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 402,465,591 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

