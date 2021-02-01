Truist Trims iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price to $220.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target dropped by Truist from $265.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $15.43 on Monday, hitting $183.85. 56,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.82 and its 200 day moving average is $213.26. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,669 shares of company stock worth $20,835,262. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

