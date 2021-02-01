Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

TCNNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

