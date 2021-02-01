Trust Wallet Token Price Up 75.3% Over Last Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $76.07 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00150705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00265630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

Trust Wallet Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

