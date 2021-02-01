Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Harry M. Walker Sells 4,107 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TRMK remained flat at $$27.47 on Monday. 4,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 227,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 257,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

