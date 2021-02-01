Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce $101.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.52 million to $103.11 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $500.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $510.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $476.73 million, with estimates ranging from $463.37 million to $490.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. 55,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,233. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

