Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

