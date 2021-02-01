TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) One Day Volume Hits $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

